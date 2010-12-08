Federal Employees Say Insider Trading Probe Escalates -- Twelve Firms Have Now Been Subpoenaed

Courtney Comstock
Federal employees have issued at least twelve subpoenas since they kicked off their huge insider trading probe a week ago, says CNBC, citing an article in Reuters.

At last count, seven firms confirmed that they had received subpoenas issued by the Feds:

  • SAC Capital
  • Diamondback Capital
  • Level Global
  • Loch Capital
  • Balayasny
  • Wellington Management
  • Janus Capital Group

So who else is on this mysterious list of twelve firms that have been subpoenaed? 

A couple guesses:

  • John Kinnucan’s firm might be part of the count – he was subpoenaed last week.
  • And we heard a rumour that a firm called “White Mountain” is also ensnared.

