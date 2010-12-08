Federal Employees Say Insider Trading Probe Escalates -- Twelve Firms Have Now Been Subpoenaed

Federal employees have issued at least twelve subpoenas since they kicked off their huge insider trading probe a week ago, says CNBC, citing an article in Reuters.



At last count, seven firms confirmed that they had received subpoenas issued by the Feds:

SAC Capital

Diamondback Capital

Level Global

Loch Capital

Balayasny

Wellington Management

Janus Capital Group

So who else is on this mysterious list of twelve firms that have been subpoenaed?

A couple guesses:

John Kinnucan’s firm might be part of the count – he was subpoenaed last week.

And we heard a rumour that a firm called “White Mountain” is also ensnared.

