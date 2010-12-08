Federal Employees Say Insider Trading Probe Escalates -- Twelve Firms Have Now Been Subpoenaed

Federal employees have issued at least twelve subpoenas since they kicked off their huge insider trading probe a week ago, says CNBC, citing an article in Reuters.
At last count, seven firms confirmed that they had received subpoenas issued by the Feds:
- SAC Capital
- Diamondback Capital
- Level Global
- Loch Capital
- Balayasny
- Wellington Management
- Janus Capital Group
So who else is on this mysterious list of twelve firms that have been subpoenaed?
A couple guesses:
- John Kinnucan’s firm might be part of the count – he was subpoenaed last week.
- And we heard a rumour that a firm called “White Mountain” is also ensnared.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.