Federal Employees Owe Three Billion Dollars In Back Taxes

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is irked that nearly 100,000 civilian federal employees owe the IRS $962 million in back taxes. He thinks they should pay up or be fired.

Chaffetz has introduced a bill that calls for the federal government to “ferret out” civilian employees who have “seriously delinquent tax debt” and prevent the hiring of other tax delinquents.

Moreover, according to the article, if you add in retirees and militiary service members then nearly $3 billion in back taxes are owed.

Thing is, one has to wonder if these employees are simply the victims of large numbers. The amount owed sounds massive, but only 3% of federal employees owe taxes in this fashion. It’s still not right, but they might not be much more delinquent than the average American. Note Mr. Chaffetz doesn’t seem to be going after retirees and miltiary personnel, which is prudent.

