Federal Deficit Blasts Through $1 Trillion, And That's Just Through June

We really, really, really hope that deficits don’t matter.
Because if they do…
AP:
he federal deficit has topped $1 trillion with three months still to go in the current budget year, showing the continued impact of a deep recession on the government’s finances. The Treasury Department says that through the first nine months of this budget year, the deficit totals $1 trillion, down by 7.6 per cent from the $1.09 trillion in red ink run up during the same period a year ago.
At least it’s an improvement!
