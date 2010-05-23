Federal Debt As A per cent Of GDP -- By President!

On Tuesday, I showed a chart of National Debt by President. Several readers said a more informative chart would include control of Congress.



Enter Doug Short — he directed me towards that exact chart — including party control of Congress.

My only disagreement with Doug is he blames “spending.” I think that is half right — anything that is unfunded — spending, tax cuts, wars, entitlements — should be blamed for the Debt. You can allocate government revenues however you like — but allocating for any usage beyond revenues is how you create debt.

Regardless, the chart is quite fascinating [click chart to see bigger interactive version]:

Photo: Doug Short: dshort.com

This post is reprinted from The Big Picture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.