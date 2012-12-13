The Nation's Courts Are Going To Be In Big Trouble If We Go Over The Fiscal Cliff

Prepare for a possible financial armageddon.

If Congress and the White House can’t make a deal on automatic budget cuts, 2,000 federal court employees could soon be out of a job.In a letter to federal chief judges across the country, the Judicial Conference of the United States warned the cuts could either force the federal court system to lay off up to 2,000 employees or furlough 20,000 employees for 16 days, Fox News reported Monday.



The fiscal cliff refers to the more than $500-billion in tax increases and spending cuts scheduled to hit the country Jan. 1, according to this great fiscal cliff breakdown from The New York Times.

The court system has already slimmed down its budget through cuts on information technology and local staffing reductions, the Federal Times reported last week.

And its newest plan to deal with the fiscal cliff calls for even more spending cuts, travel limits, and promotion and cash awards freezes, according to the Federal Times.

The cuts are expected to have “significant adverse impacts on judiciary operations and services,” David Sentelle, chairman of the executive committee of the Judicial Conference of the United States, wrote in a letter to the courts.

