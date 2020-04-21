Social Security beneficiaries have until Wednesday to claim $500 stimulus checks for their dependents under age 17

Alex Potemkin/Getty Images Social Security beneficiaries need to take an extra step to get their maximum stimulus payment.

Social Security and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries have until Wednesday, April 22 to claim stimulus checks for children in their care.

Americans who receive federal benefits will automatically receive $US1,200 stimulus checks by the end of this month.

In order to get an additional $US500 for each dependent under age 17, they need to register with the non-filers tool on the IRS website.

Veterans Affairs and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries have a later deadline.

The IRS on Monday announced a fast-approaching deadline for people who normally don’t file a tax return but receive Social Security or Railroad Retirement benefits.

By noon Eastern time on Wednesday April 22, anyone who gets these federal benefits and has dependent children under age 17 must use the non-filers tool on the IRS website to qualify for the additional $US500 per child stimulus payment.The tool can be found here.

“We want to ‘Plus $US500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $US1,200 plus $US500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release. If you don’t make the deadline but qualify for an additional payment, you won’t get the money until next tax season.

Keep in mind that stimulus checks don’t affect federal benefits or tax refunds, and they’re not taxed as income.

Social Security retirement and disability recipients and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries who are not claimed as dependents themselves will be getting $US1,200 stimulus payments the same way they normally receive benefits, whether through direct bank deposit, loaded onto a Direct Express card, or mailed to their home address. These payments are automatic and are expected to begin going out later this week.

Under the CARES Act, anyone who is eligible for a stimulus payment and has a dependent aged 16 and under is eligible for an additional $US500 per child. Because federal benefits recipients who don’t file a tax return are getting paid automatically, the IRS is asking them to take this extra step to get their maximum payment.

Other federal beneficiaries who aren’t required to file a tax return, including those receiving Veterans Affairs benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will also need to use the non-filers tool to register for additional $US500 payments, but their deadlines will be later this spring.

