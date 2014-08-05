A Retired Sanford Bernstein Exec Is Selling Her Park Avenue Apartment For $US11.5 Million

Stephanie Yang
Marilyn Fedak Park Ave AptDouglas Elliman Real Estate

A former executive at the investment management firm Sanford C. Bernstein is putting her Park Avenue apartment up for sale.

Marilyn Fedak, Sanford Bernstein’s former chief investment officer and executive VP, and her husband Dr. Michael Fedak, are selling their home after 17 years. According to the New York Times, Mr. and Mrs. Fedak decided to sell after spending much more time in Boca Raton and Greenwich, than in the New York penthouse.

The Fedaks will keep a smaller apartment in the same building, which they bought in 2003.

The penthouse for sale is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment that rings up to $US11.5 million. It includes 3,300 square feet of indoor space, and a 3,000 square feet rooftop terrace. Located at 655 Park Avenue on the Upper East Side, the apartment terrace has a beautiful view of the New York City skyline.

The apartment's lower level welcomes guests in with a grand reception gallery, with wet bar and powder room.

The staircase, which leads to the 10th and 11th floors, is designed with wrought-iron detailing and a gold banister.

With three bedrooms in the apartment, the Fedak's use one for a study, and the other as a library.

The master suite takes up the entire 10th floor.

There are two marble master baths

The library includes mahogany bookshelves and window frames.

Used frequently by Mr. Fedak, it also includes a marble-mantled fireplace.

Many of the rooms have decorative murals painted on the ceilings.

The 11th floor private terrace was professionally designed and landscaped.

The terrace has a wet bar, dining area, and lots of greenery.

Spanning over 3,000 square feet, it provides a beautiful view of the city.

