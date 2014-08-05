A Retired Sanford Bernstein Exec Is Selling Her Park Avenue Apartment For $US11.5 Million

A former executive at the investment management firm Sanford C. Bernstein is putting her Park Avenue apartment up for sale.

Marilyn Fedak, Sanford Bernstein’s former chief investment officer and executive VP, and her husband Dr. Michael Fedak, are selling their home after 17 years. According to the New York Times, Mr. and Mrs. Fedak decided to sell after spending much more time in Boca Raton and Greenwich, than in the New York penthouse.

The Fedaks will keep a smaller apartment in the same building, which they bought in 2003.

The penthouse for sale is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment that rings up to $US11.5 million. It includes 3,300 square feet of indoor space, and a 3,000 square feet rooftop terrace. Located at 655 Park Avenue on the Upper East Side, the apartment terrace has a beautiful view of the New York City skyline.

