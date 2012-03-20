One Israeli Couple Is Doing Their Part To Stop A War With Iran

Photo: Israel Oves Iran

Frustrated by their governments inexorable slide toward confrontation with Iran, Ronny Edry and his wife started uploading pictures to their Facebook page of them and their kids with the words “Iranians, we will never bomb your country, we ♥ you.”The Facebook page took off and expanded into the blog “Israel Loves Iran.”



Edry told Oded Yaron at Haaretz that he hoped his images would reach the people of Iran, but never expected the effort to glean as much attention as it has.

“I thought that when you’re constantly surrounded by talk of threats and war, you are so stressed and afraid that you crawl into a sort of shell and think to yourself how lucky we are to also have bombs and how lucky we are that we’ll clean them out first,” Edry said. “So I thought, ‘Why not try to reach the other side; to bypass the generals and see if they [Iranians] really hate me?'”

Next to each poster is the caption, “To the Iranian people, To all the fathers, mothers, children, brothers and sisters, For there to be a war between us, first we must be afraid of each other, we must hate. I’m not afraid of you, I don’t hate you. I don t even know you. No Iranian ever did me no harm.”

“I’m not an official representative of my country. I m [sic] a father and a teacher”, wrote Edry, adding that he wishes to send a message on behalf of his neighbours, family, students and friends. “[W]e love you. We mean you no harm”, he wrote. “On the contrary, we want to meet, have some coffee and talk about sports.”

