Fed: Unemployment To Grow Through Early 2010

The Fed minutes are out, and we’re still picking through the details, but we see that as of October 28-29, our high-priests of the economy saw unemployment building through early 2010:



The staff expected that real GDP would continue to contract somewhat in the first half of 2009 and then rise in the second half, with the result that real GDP would be about unchanged for the year. Although futures markets pointed to a lower trajectory for oil prices than at the time of the September meeting, real activity was expected to be restrained by further contraction in residential investment, reduced household wealth, continued tight credit conditions, and a deterioration of foreign economic performance. In 2010, real GDP growth was expected to pick up to near the rate of potential growth, as the restraints on household and business spending from the financial market tensions were anticipated to begin to ease and the contraction in the housing market to come to an end. With growth below its potential rate for an extended period, the unemployment rate was expected to rise significantly through early 2010. The staff reduced its forecast for both core and overall PCE inflation, as the disinflationary effects of the receding cost pressures of energy, materials, and import prices and of resource slack were expected to be greater than at the time of the September FOMC meeting. Core inflation was projected to slow considerably in 2009 and then to edge down further in 2010.

At this point, if we knew with some confidence that the economy would start to grow again in the second half of 2009, that’d be pretty reassuring. But this is already two weeks old. Who knows if our government economists — who, recall, didn’t see the current spasms occurring — even stand by these minutes.

