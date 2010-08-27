Fed Uber-Dove Bullard: No Way Is The Fed Out Of Bullets

Photo: St. Louis Fed

In just over an hour until Bernanke‘s big speech, St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard — the board’s uber-dove — is on CNBC this morning talking policy.Given his outspoken stance in favour of more monetary easing — which was kicked off by his much-buzzed-about policy paper Seven Faces Of The Peril (.pdf) — Bullard is claiming something of a victory for starting the conversation about what more the Fed can be do.



But there’s nothing too market moving here, except that he’s not convinced there’s a double dip, or that the Fed is necessarily out of bullets.

For the second half, he says there’s no question that things look weaker, but still positive in the second-half of the year.

