This should be cool. The Fed meeting on December 16 will be webcast.As Jamie Coleman notes, we’ll finally get to see the shadowy forces pulling Bernanke’s strings.



By shadowy forces, he obviously means the secret lizardoid race that secretly controls everything in America.

