The Fed just tightened its growth forecast

The Federal Open Markets Committee voted to raise its benchmark interest rate after a two-day meeting as virtually everyone had been expecting.

And it also released its latest Summary of Economic Projections.

The Fed now expects real GDP to grow around 2.0% to 2.2% in 2017, a tighter range compared to its earlier outlook of 1.9% to 2.3%.

Additionally, the Fed’s projection for 2017’s unemployment rate were unchanged at 4.5% to 4.6%, and expectations for core PCE inflation were also unchanged at 1.8% to 1.9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.