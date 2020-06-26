Fed suspends share buybacks and limits dividends for big banks after stress test results

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters A man walks past the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington October 12, 2016.

Banks will be required to suspend share repurchases for the third quarter of the year, the central bank said in a statement.

In addition, the board is also capping dividend payments and requiring large banks to re-submit and update capital plans later in the year to reflect current stresses.

The Federal Reserve imposed new restrictions on the US banking system Thursday after its annual stress test showed that some banks would approach minimum capital levels under certain coronavirus pandemic scenarios.

“For the third quarter of this year, the Board is requiring large banks to preserve capital by suspending share repurchases, capping dividend payments, and allowing dividends according to a formula based on recent income,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement.

In addition, the regulator is also requiring banks to re-evaluate their longer-term capital plans, it said. It’s the first time since the financial crisis that the Federal Reserve has put new restrictions on the US banking system.

“The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis,” Vice Chair Randal K. Quarles said in statement, adding, “the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks.”

The Fed said that all large banks will be required to re-submit and update capital plans later in the year to reflect current stresses. This will help firms “re-assess their capital needs and maintain strong capital planning practices during this period of uncertainty,” according to the central bank.

Going forward, the board will conduct additional analysis on a quarterly basis to determine if adjustments to the response are appropriate.

