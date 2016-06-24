FEDERAL RESERVE: We are 'carefully monitoring' markets right now

The Federal Reserve said it is paying close attention to global financial markets and will step in if it needs to, in a statement Friday.

Markets are selling off on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union — a move that markets and pollsters had not expected.

Earlier this week, Fed chair Janet Yellen said a Brexit vote could have significant repercussions for the US economy and create volatility.

Here’s the full statement:

The Federal Reserve is carefully monitoring developments in global financial markets, in cooperation with other central banks, following the results of the U.K. referendum on membership in the European Union. The Federal Reserve is prepared to provide dollar liquidity through its existing swap lines with central banks, as necessary, to address pressures in global funding markets, which could have adverse implications for the U.S. economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.