It's Going To Be An Unusually Busy Week For Fed Speeches

This will be a short week as markets will be closed for Good Friday.



However there are a bunch of Federal Reserve officials giving speeches. Speakers include Bernanke and Dudley on Monday; Fisher on Tuesday; and Kocherlakota, Pianalto, and Rosengren on Wednesday.

“All of the speeches are on the economy and/or monetary policy, so they will warrant attention,” writes Deutsche Bank’s Carl Riccadonna.

Here’s more from Riccadonna:

In particular, we will listen to hear if New York Fed President Dudley remains firmly aligned with the dovish Bernanke-Yellen camp of policymakers. These three are largely viewed as the “dovish core” of the FOMC, and as long as their assessment of QE efficacy and economic conditions remains consistent, current policy accommodation will remain in place. While President Fisher’s remarks are likely to remain hawkish, and President Rosengren to remain dovish, Dudley and Pianalto could signal if the moderates remain comfortable with current policy…

Given the persistent weakness in the labour market, Riccadonna doesn’t expect anyone to stray from the Fed’s consensus that the first rate hike will come in 2015.

