New Proposed Fed Rules On Debit Card Fees Crush Visa And MasterCard

Gregory White

The Fed just issued new rules on debit card fees, and the fallout is a steep drop in shares of Visa and MasterCard.

The rules specifically target “interchange” or the fees card companies make from businesses when cards are used. Bloomberg estimates U.S. lending companies make about $15 billion on this annually.

That’s MasterCard in red, down 9.46%, and Visa in blue, down 10.98%.

Chart

