The Fed announces a slew of new capital injections to combat coronavirus fallout and 'highly unusual disruptions'

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced trillions of dollars worth of new capital injections to calm Treasury bill liquidity issues and boost economic activity in the wake of coronavirus risks.

The central bank added $US500 billion to money markets on Thursday afternoon through a three-month repo operation, according to a statement.

The Fed will conduct a similar repo on Friday alongside a $US500 billion one-month operation. The two Friday repos will be repeated weekly through the calendar month.

The measures “are being made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the bank said.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will start adding fresh capital to money markets on Thursday to pad against coronavirus risks and ease stresses on the Treasury bill market.

The extraordinary funding measure will first involve a $US500 billion injection at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the bank said in a Thursday statement. The cash will be added to money markets through a three-month market repurchase agreement, or repo, operation. One-month and three-month repos for $US500 billion each will be conducted on Friday and continue to be offered weekly through the calendar month, the bank added.

The central bank will also expand its $US60 billion reserve management purchases to buy up “a range of maturities” roughly matching that seen in Treasury assets outstanding. Securities targeted include Treasury bills, floating rate notes, and nominal coupons. The first such purchase will begin Friday, according to the bank.

The Fed’s previously scheduled daily overnight and two-week repos will still to take place through the end of the week, adding as much as a combined $US220 billion to money markets. The massive stimulus measure was made in accordance with the Federal Open Market Committee and responds to unprecedented liquidity issues in the Treasury bond market, the New York Fed said.

“These changes will be made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the bank said in a statement.

Read more: Famed economist David Rosenberg called the housing bubble. Now he tells us why the oil-price war will be more damaging than the coronavirus – and outlines a scenario where stocks plunge another 13%.

The announcement fuelled a sharp uptick in the ailing stock market Thursday afternoon. Stocks sat more than 8% lower before the Fed’s statement pared some losses.

By the end of the central bank’s Thursday operation, the Fed’s balance sheet will reach an all-time high. The magnitude of the Fed’s new liquidity measures signals a “full-blown crisis response operation,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in an emailed statement.

The FOMC will likely slash its interest rate by 50 basis points at its meeting next week to further ease money market stresses before the federal government will issue its own aid, he added.

“Now it’s up to Congress to fire the fiscal bazooka, the bigger and quicker the better,” Shepherdson wrote.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







The New York Stock Exchange is preparing to close its trading floor as the coronavirus sweeps through New York









Treasury liquidity is evaporating as traders need it most – endangering a $US50 trillion debt market









Famed economist David Rosenberg called the housing bubble. Now he tells us why the oil-price war will be more damaging than the coronavirus – and outlines a scenario where stocks plunge another 13%.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.