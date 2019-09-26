The Fed pumps another $75 billion into financial markets, continuing capital-injection plan

- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold another $US75 billion in market repurchase agreements, or repos, in a continued effort to calm money markets and bring interest rates within its intended range.
- The round was oversubscribed, signalling strong demand for the asset as banks requested nearly $US92 billion in overnight repos.
- The bank began a streak of repo offerings last week, marking the first time such assets were sold since the 2008 financial crisis. The central bank said the offerings would continue through early October.
The Federal Reserve continued its effort to stabilise money markets and contain interest rates on Wednesday with another $US75 billion sale of overnight repurchase agreements, or repos.
The sale was oversubscribed as banks sought about $US92 billion in overnight repos, indicating rising demand for the asset. Banks offered Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as collateral.
The offering follows a $US105 billion injection on Monday, which included $US75 billion in overnight repos and $US30 billion of repos expiring in 14 days.
The Fed began offering repos last week for the first in a decade to calm money markets and to bring short-term borrowing rates within its target range. The central bank pumped a total of $US278 billion into the financial system between Tuesday and Friday last week.
Also last week, the Federal Open Market Committee cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, landing in a window of 1.75% to 2%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called the repo offerings a temporary action.
The Fed’s schedule calls for another $US75 billion of overnight repos to be auctioned every business day until October 10, with some days also offering $US30 billion worth of 14-day repos.
