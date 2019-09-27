The Fed pumps another $110 billion into markets as investor demand surges

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold $US110 billion in total market repurchase agreements, or repos, in a continued effort to calm money markets and bring interest rates within its intended range.

The bank offered $US50 billion in repos expiring overnight and $US60 billion in repos expiring in 14 days. Banks bid for more than was available of each repo, signalling strong demand for the government-backed asset.

The central bank doubled the maximum size of the operation after an offering earlier this week was oversubscribed, meaning banks placed more bids for repos than the Fed was selling.

The Fed kicked-off its repo offerings last week for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis last week after short-term interest rates began spiking.

The Federal Reserve continued its ongoing effort to stabilise shaky money markets on Thursday with another round of capital injections totaling $US110 billion.

The central bank sold $US50 billion in overnight repurchase agreements, or repos. It also offloaded $US60 billion worth of repos scheduled to expire in 14 days.

The Fed doubled the size of the 14-day operation after Tuesday’s $US30 billion offering was oversubscribed. That means banks placed more bids for repos than the Fed offered.

The latest sale follows a $US75 billion injection on Wednesday, which was also oversubscribed as banks sought $US92 billion worth of overnight repos.

The Fed started repo offerings last week for the first time since the financial crisis a decade ago in order to calm money markets and bring short-term interest rates within its target range. Repo operations totalled $US278 billion between Tuesday and Friday last week.

Also last week, the Federal Open Market Committee cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, landing in a window of 1.75% to 2%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell called the repo offerings a temporary action.

The central bank is scheduled to sell at least $US75 billion worth of overnight repos every business day until October 30, with some days auctioning as much as $US60 billion worth of 14-day repos.

