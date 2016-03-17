The Fed cut its economic outlook

The Fed Reserve’s policy setting committee released the outcomes of its two-day meeting at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

And it also just released its latest Summary of Economic Projections.

The Fed now expects 2016 GDP to grow around 2.1% to 2.3%, down from its previous outlook of 2.3% to 2.5% growth.

As for unemployment rate, the Fed kept its projection the same as in December at 4.6% to 4.8%.

