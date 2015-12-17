The Fed is out with its economic outlook

The Fed just raised rates for the first time in nine years, ending a historic era of nearly 0% interest rates that began seven years ago today.

Along with the news, it also released its latest Summary of Economic Projections.

The Fed now expects 2015 GDP to grow 2.1%, a more precise projection than its previous outlook of 2.0 to 2.3% growth.

The Fed also kept its unemployment rate projection more or less in line at 5.0%, compared to the previous projection of 5.0 to 5.1%.

