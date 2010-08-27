Fed President Hoenig Revokes Jackson Hole Invites For Boring Fed Members

Photo: South Atlantic News Agency

Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig has retracted the invitations of many typical invitees to the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole meeting in a effort to spice at debate, according to Bloomberg.Hoenig said no to half of the typical invitees from the other eleven Fed banks, instead saying they could send only the President or the research director, not both.



They’ve been replaced by the heads of central banks from around the world.

From Bloomberg:

“You don’t get good outcomes unless there is a broad diversity of views, discussion, debate,” said Hoenig, who took office in 1991 and is the Fed’s longest-serving policy maker. The debate should be one “where you can have differences respectfully and graciously of each other and hopefully come to better conclusions,” Hoenig said. That is my goal.”

