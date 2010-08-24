Fed President Hoenig: If You're Buying A House As An Investment, You're Making A Mistake

Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig spoke on CNBC about the future of the U.S. housing market, and the state of the deleveraging process.



0:30 If you run much higher leverage, your margin for error slims out, as you have less capital. The debt will remain, and, like in the crisis we’re in, your capital remains low. In the future their needs to be more capital on hand at banks to deal with asset devaluations.

1:40 The claim that a credit crisis will be caused by new rules increasing capital is what is standing in the way. We need to give the banks time. The deleveraging of the country has to take place.

3:00 “If the American people are looking for the housing market to be their investment opportunity, I think they’re making a mistake.” The economics of the industry, and the excess supply is standing in the way of growth, and this was caused by leverage.

3:45 Would like everyone to have a home, but if it’s not possible, and we try to make it possible, we create the next problem.

