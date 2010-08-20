Here's Why The Fed's Uber-Dove James Bullard Thinks Deflation Is Threatening America

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard just gave a speech on the threat of disinflation to the U.S. economy.



Bullard remarked that the Fed may need to buy additional securities in an effort to stop disinflation of the U.S. economy and prop up the recovery.

We have his full presentation on the subject, which makes clear the threat currently facing the U.S.

It’s required reading for anyone trying to understand what the current economic situation actually looks like.

