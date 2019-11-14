Fed chief signals central bank will defy White House demands for further rate cuts

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell signalled to a congressional committee Wednesday that the central bank saw little need to further prop up the economy.

He stressed that policymakers expected the record-long expansion to hum along despite cooler activity around the globe and heightened policy uncertainty.

The comments were likely draw further ire from the White House, which has increasingly demanded the independent central bank take steps to juice the economy ahead of the 2020 elections.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell signalled to a congressional committee Wednesday that the central bank saw little need to further prop up the economy, which he added has already benefited from a string of recent interest rate cuts.

In prepared testimony before the Joint Economic Committee, Powell stressed that policymakers expected the record-long expansion to hum along despite cooler activity around the globe and heightened policy uncertainty. The comments were likely draw further ire from the White House, which has increasingly demanded the independent central bank take steps to juice the economy ahead of the 2020 elections.

“This favourable baseline partly reflects the policy adjustments that we have made to provide support for the economy,” he said. “However, noteworthy risks to this outlook remain. In particular, sluggish growth abroad and trade developments have weighed on the economy and pose ongoing risks.”

Between July and October, the central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate three times to its current range between 1.5% and 1.75%. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee viewed those measures as insurance against a flurry of strains, including a trade dispute the Trump administration ignited with China last year.

A spate of steep tariffs levied between the two largest economies has weighed heavily on business investment and exports, while the associated uncertainty has contributed to fears about a slowdown that spiked in October. But key parts of the economy have held up better than expected, Powell said, propelled by a historic labour market and strong consumer activity.

“Looking ahead, my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity,” he added.

In a speech in New York a day earlier, President Donald Trump painted a far rosier picture of the economy and said that trade tensions presented no risk to growth. Yet he continued to pressure Powell to slash interest rates to levels below zero, which would mark an unprecedented move in the US and signal deep trouble in the economy.

“We are actively competing with nations who openly cut interest rates so that now many are actually getting paid when they pay off their loan – known as negative interest,” Trump said. “Give me some of that. Give me some of that money. I want some of that money. Our Federal Reserve doesn’t let us do it.”

