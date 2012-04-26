Latest Fed Projections Spell DISASTER For Another Round Of QE

UPDATE: The Federal Reserve just released the latest round of economic policy projections (pdf) from its Federal Open Market Committee.



FOMC members hiked their unemployment outlook for end-2012, foreseeing 7.8 per cent unemployment. That accompanied hikes in inflation forecasts through 2014 to the higher end of the predicted range.

Further, seven FOMC members now believe that the Fed should begin policy tightening in 2014, as opposed to five last time. The entirety of that increase in 2014 votes came from economists that anticipated a longer duration for accommodative monetary policy. Indeed, there are no longer FOMC members who believe that policy tightening should wait until 2016.

This is a resounding negative for the hopes that the Fed might support another round of quantitative easing, since committee members clearly believe that the economy is getting better.

Here are their latest policy projections:

Photo: Federal Reserve





ORIGINAL: The Federal Open Market Committee did little to shake markets when it announced that it was holding interest rates steady earlier today.

But the release of committee members’ monetary policy projections at 2 PM ET could prove much more interesting. That’s because investors disagree about how Fed members will have changed their outlook on the economy and the feasibility of policy tightening since the last announcement in January.

Last time, projections for policy changes looked like this:

Photo: Federal Reserve

And this was how committee members saw GDP, unemployment, and inflation involving over the next few years:

Photo: Federal Reserve

