The Fed Prepares Its First Step Into Quantitative Easing Part II

, the Federal Reserve may make its first shift to a more accommodative stance regarding its asset portfolio.



Specifically, rather than simply letting its portfolio of mortgage-backed securities naturally dwindle down, as they get paid off, the Fed may reinvest that cash into more mortgage-backed securities.

It’s not a huge move, but letting the MBS portfolio slowly burn off is inherently tightening (cash goes into the Fed, it doesn’t go back out into the economy). Rolling over that portfolio, therefore, maintains the status quo.

We can’t be surprised at all that the Fed is considering this. There’s obviously a huge debate going on among the governors, and Bernanke is well aware of the slowdown numbers, and the compelling deflation arguments.

This is, of course, an incredibly minor move, and if things keep deflating, it won’t be nearly enough.

