Fed Holds Rates At 2%: No Bailout (Yet)

The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark rate at 2%. While the FOMC acknowledges the turmoil in financial markets, the body insists that the inflation outlook remains too uncertain to justify a rate cut. Bernanke and company say that they will, however, continue to “monitor” the situation.



Full release below:

Release Date: September 16, 2008

For immediate release

The Federal Open Market Committee decided today to keep its target for the federal funds rate at 2 per cent.

Strains in financial markets have increased significantly and labour markets have weakened further. Economic growth appears to have slowed recently, partly reflecting a softening of household spending. Tight credit conditions, the ongoing housing contraction, and some slowing in export growth are likely to weigh on economic growth over the next few quarters. Over time, the substantial easing of monetary policy, combined with ongoing measures to foster market liquidity, should help to promote moderate economic growth.

Inflation has been high, spurred by the earlier increases in the prices of energy and some other commodities. The Committee expects inflation to moderate later this year and next year, but the inflation outlook remains highly uncertain.

The downside risks to growth and the upside risks to inflation are both of significant concern to the Committee. The Committee will monitor economic and financial developments carefully and will act as needed to promote sustainable economic growth and price stability.

Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were: Ben S. Bernanke, Chairman; Christine M. Cumming; Elizabeth A. Duke; Richard W. Fisher; Donald L. Kohn; Randall S. Kroszner; Sandra Pianalto; Charles I. Plosser; Gary H. Stern; and Kevin M. Warsh. Ms. Cumming voted as the alternate for Timothy F. Geithner.

