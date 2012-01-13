REVEALED: Fed Governor Blasted The Fed For 'Sex Made Boring'

The mic is still on, and the transcripts of the Federal Open Markets Committee continue to offer a rather unflattering picture of the men and women in the boardroom right before the hammer dropped.



This one comes in October’s announcement, from former Fed governor Fredric Mishkin, comparing the Monetary Policy Report to dull sex.

Enjoy.

“Another key issue is that we need to greatly improve the quality of the written documents that go with this process. The current Monetary Policy Report is really terrible. It’s dull; it’s sex made boring. I don’t want to criticise too much, but it is. [Laughter]”

