6 clues about what will happen tomorrow straight from the Fed's mouth

The Federal Reserve’s September meeting is finally here.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began its two-day meeting on Wednesday and will announce its interest rate decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The FOMC sets the Fed’s monetary policy. It’s made up of five reserve bank presidents and seven members of the board of governors including Fed chair Janet Yellen. Ten of them are voters on policy decisions.

In a recent note to clients, Morgan Stanley compiled quotes from recent speeches by FOMC members that outline their thoughts on when the first rate hike in nine years should be.

Emphasis is ours on all the quotes.

And finally, here's an overview of how every voting member leans. Hawkish members are in support of rate hikes, and dovish members are against. Morgan Stanley

