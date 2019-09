The Fed minutes just came out.



Normally they come out at 2 PM.

But today they came out at 9 AM.

Why?

According to CNBC’s Steve Liesman, some were leaked to lobbyists yesterday afternoon.

For the full Fed minutes, see here >

