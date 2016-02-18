This Twitter exchange tells you everything you need to know about Fed communication

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its January meeting on Wednesday.

The Fed’s outlook is mixed, basically.

Fed officials viewed developments in financial markets and the global economy as potentially posing a risk to its economic forecast with downside risks to these forecast looking “more pronounced” in January than December.

But one post-minutes Twitter exchange between three astute Fed watchers — Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal and Matt Boesler, as well as Binyamin Appelbaum of The New York Times — tells you everything you need to know about the Fed’s muddied communication strategy.

The market, for its part, thinks the Fed is doing nothing this year.

NOW WATCH: 5 hidden iPhone features only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.