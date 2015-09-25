Fed Chair Janet Yellen ends speech early, is reportedly receiving medical attention

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is currently receiving medical attention, multiple news outlets report.

Yellen was giving a speech on monetary policy and inflation at UMass Amhearst when she appeared to be experiencing some physical discomfort. She paused several times to cough before saying she would stop before completing her prepared remarks.

“Let me stop there. Thank you.”

She gathered her notes and gave several smiles to the audience before being escorted off of the stage.

This story is developing. Refresh this post for more details.

