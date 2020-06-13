The Fed cancels its famous annual Jackson Hole gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic

AP Images Tyler Lovelady puts letters on a sign in preparation for the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park near Jackson, Wyo. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is holding the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at the hotel.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said Thursday that its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will be a virtual event in 2020.

The bank has decided to host the symposium online August 27-28 as its usual venue, the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park, is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank has held the in-person gathering – a favourite event for economists and policy makers – at the resort in Jackson Hole since 1982.

Instead, the bank said that this year's symposium, titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy," will be hosted in a virtual meeting on August 27-28.

Instead, the bank said that this year’s symposium, titled “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy,” will be hosted in a virtual meeting on August 27-28.

The event gathers central bankers, economists, and policy makers from around the world. In April, the Kansas City Fed said that it was “considering the implications” for the annual soiree when the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park announced that it would be closed for the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The bank has held the event since 1978, and has hosted it at the Jackson Lake Lodge since 1982. The event was moved to the Jackson Hole location to lure then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, who was an avid fly fisherman, Reuters reported.

