Fed Beige Book: The Deterioration Of Bank Loan Quality Continues

The Fed’s beige book is out, and it does make some positive noises about the economy, though nothing significant enough to lift this market.



Outside the “slight uptick” the Fed is seeing in various areas, banks are still seeing “steady or deteriorating loan quality.”

This is the kind of news that explains why despite the recovery, “problem” institutions remain at 15-year high.



