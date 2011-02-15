THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL YOUTUBE STARS (of February)

Photo: NQTV

Last month, we debuted our YouTube power rankings with Freddie Wong kicking off the year as the most powerful YouTube star in the world.Throughout January, however, views of Freddie Wong’s videos have gone down enough to drop him out of our top 10. So, who’s the most powerful YouTube star in the world now?



Among the candidates are Rémi Gaillard (pictured), who just posted more of his real-life Mario Kart antics, and Keenan Cahill and his lip-syncing skills.

We looked at each partner’s monthly views, average views per video, and percentage of “Likes” they received throughout January. Find out which YouTube partner is this month’s most powerful YouTube star in the world.

