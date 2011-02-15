THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL YOUTUBE STARS (of February)

Photo: NQTV
Last month, we debuted our YouTube power rankings with Freddie Wong kicking off the year as the most powerful YouTube star in the world.Throughout January, however, views of Freddie Wong’s videos have gone down enough to drop him out of our top 10. So, who’s the most powerful YouTube star in the world now?
Among the candidates are Rémi Gaillard (pictured), who just posted more of his real-life Mario Kart antics, and Keenan Cahill and his lip-syncing skills.
We looked at each partner’s monthly views, average views per video, and percentage of “Likes” they received throughout January. Find out which YouTube partner is this month’s most powerful YouTube star in the world.
DieAussenseiter is the comedy duo of Alexander and Dima from Germany, where they reign as the country's most subscribed-to YouTube channel.
Like most other YouTube stars, DieAussenseiter make music video parodies, comedy sketches, and vlogs (in German).
Ryan Higa, aka nigahiga, is the first and, so far, only YouTube star to reach 3 million subscribers.
He only pushed out two new videos in January, but his tremendous following ensures him multi-million views for all his videos.
The KurtHugoSchneider YouTube channel consists of music produced by Kurt Schneider and features Sam Tsui and other amateur musicians.
YouTube thinks Kurt Hugo Schneider will be one of the next big YouTube stars, and his strong showing in January is certainly paving the way for that prediction to come true.
Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla make up the comedy duo of Smosh.
They have the fourth highest number of subscribers on YouTube and have been posting videos on the site since November 2005.
Keenan Cahill, aka BeenerKeeKee19952, is the 15-year old lip syncing sensation who has fast become viral gold for musicians.
Most recently, Cahill's video promoting David Guetta songs with the music producer himself became a hit with over 13 million views.
Dane Boedigheimer created the realannoyingorange YouTube channel in January 2010 as a spinoff of his DaneBoe channel.
The Annoying Orange has since become a YouTube juggernaut amassing close to half a billion views in barely over a year of existence.
Rémi Gaillard posts pranks and soccer trick shots videos on his channel NQTV.
He's best known for his real-life Mario Kart stunt and for posing as a French soccer player and crashing the winning team's celebration.
As Mexico's all-time, most subscribed to YouTube channel, werevertumorro makes long-form vlogs and sketch comedy videos. He's up from last month's #8 spot in our power rankings.
Philip DeFranco, aka sxephil, makes the biggest jump in our rankings to #2 from his #18 spot last month.
His January views increased by 57% from December -- also the biggest improvement in views amongst partners.
Ray William Johnson posts a vlog twice a week reviewing viral videos, and now he's making animated music videos.
He's the biggest threat to take over Ryan Higa's title of most subscribed-to YouTube star with his 2.9 million subscribers.
