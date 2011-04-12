February Trade Deficit Of $45.8 Billion Comes In Right On The Money

The number:



Snooze. $45.8 billion is basically right on the money.

Both import and export prices rallied a bit more than expected.

Background: Analysts are looking for a February trade gap of $45.7 billion, which is slightly narrower than the previous month’s $46.3 billion.

This comes amid the first quarterly trade deficit in China during Q1, not to mention a big surge in global commodity prices.

Photo: Rennett Stowe via Flickr

