Now See What Banks Are Really Doing With Your Tax Dollars

Joe Weisenthal
What are banks doing with the billions upon billions of dollars they’ve taken from the taxpayer?

The St. Louis Fed has just updated its latest data on bank health and activity, and the charts paint a great picture of what’s really going on in our banking system.

The bottom line: lending is still tanking (unless you count lending to the government)

Here's the total year-over-year change in loans at commercial banks. Very ugly.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Things are even uglier when you just look at commercial and industrial loans.

Source: St. Louis Fed

And look at large commercial banks -- the ones we've spent billions to bail out.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Not surprisingly, nobody is lending in real estate.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Consumer revolving credit still in the toilet (arguably a good thing, since consumers don't need more plastic).

Source: St. Louis Fed

Consumer loans. Same deal. Down the drain.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Total revolving credit still sliding.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The securitization market: Maybe the worst is over. But there's still scant signs of a rebound.

Source: St. Louis Fed

So what ARE banks doing with all their money? Duh, buying up government securities.

Source: St. Louis Fed

And with all that money from the banks, look what the government is doing. Investing in consumer loans via Sallie Mae!

Source: St. Louis Fed

Now look at the total number of banks in the United States. It's on a steady decline.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Why? Because small banks are rapidly vanishing (it's those FDIC shutdowns you hear about every Friday)

Source: St. Louis Fed

Oh but large banks! They're already on the rebound.

Source: St. Louis Fed

