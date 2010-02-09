Now See What Banks Are Really Doing With Your Tax Dollars

What are banks doing with the billions upon billions of dollars they’ve taken from the taxpayer?
The St. Louis Fed has just updated its latest data on bank health and activity, and the charts paint a great picture of what’s really going on in our banking system.
The bottom line: lending is still tanking (unless you count lending to the government)
See the whole story of the banking system >
Consumer revolving credit still in the toilet (arguably a good thing, since consumers don't need more plastic).
And with all that money from the banks, look what the government is doing. Investing in consumer loans via Sallie Mae!
Why? Because small banks are rapidly vanishing (it's those FDIC shutdowns you hear about every Friday)
