This Confirms That The Economy Is Still Strengthening

From the latest report from the American Association of Railroads, a look at rail carloads excluding coal and grain, which is a measure that the AAR uses to get core industrial activity.



As you can see, February was up 14.9% from last year, and accelerated compared to January.

Photo: AAR

On more table: In February, 14 different commodities showed year over year volume improvement. That’s up from just 11 in January.

