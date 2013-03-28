Here Comes Pending Home Sales...

Pending home sales for February are out at 10 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for pending home sales to fall 0.3 per cent month-over-month, compared with a 4.5 per cent rise the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, home sales are expected to rise 8.7 per cent, compared with a 10.4 per cent rise in January.

Pending sales is a “forward-looking indicator based on contract signings,” as defined by NAR. We’ve already seen new home sales fell 4.6 per cent in February, and existing home sales were up a modest 0.8 per cent on the month in February. Tracking these figures on three and six-month averages gives us a better picture of the housing market.

