Another Huge Miss On Housing: New Home Sales Slip After Everyone Expected It To Rise

More evidence that housing is already rolling over.



New home sales fell 2.2% in February vs. expecrtations of a 1% gain.

You can download the full announcement here.

This is just the latest evidence we’ve gotten that if there is a recovery, the housing market is refusing to particiupate. Yesterday existing home sales were a disappointment, and mortgage applications were also disapointing.

Time for another homebuyer tax credit. Oh wait, California is doing just that!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.