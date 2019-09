The February jobs report is out.

The labour force participation rate came in at 63%, the same print as last month.

Our Joe Weisenthal summed up the three biggest points — the payrolls number was solid, the unemployment rate ticked up (giving the Fed some slack), and average hourly earnings posted a big gain.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.