601,000 UNABLE TO WORK BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER

The February jobs report is out, and nonfarm payrolls climbed to 175,000 when 149,000 was expected.

The big storyline was if this winter’s poor weather had an impact on the report.

Indeed it did.

601,000 people in nonagricultural jobs were unable to work due to bad weather, Bloomberg reports.

That’s the most since 2010. The average for February is 317,000.

