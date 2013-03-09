BOEHNER: The Jobs Report Is 'Positive News,' But It Could Be A Lot Better

Photo: AP

House Speaker John Boehner reacted to Friday’s better-than-expected non-farm payrolls report by saying that it’s “positive news.”But seven words into his statement, he added that it could be better.



Here’s his full statement:

“Any job creation is positive news, but the fact is unemployment in America is still way above the levels the Obama White House projected when the trillion-dollar stimulus spending bill was enacted, and the federal government’s ongoing spending binge has resulted in a debt that exceeds the size of our entire economy. As 180 economists said in a statement this week, our spending-driven deficit threatens our economy, and responsible spending cuts are needed ‘to help put the country on a path to a balanced budget within 10 years.’ And yet there’s news today that the president’s budget, which is already more than a month late, might slip to April.

“Without a plan to control spending and balance the budget, our national debt will keep piling up on the backs of our children and grandchildren; our most important safety net programs will grow weaker and weaker; and the prospects for long-term economic growth will dim. That’s why the House will begin work next week on a budget that offers a better path forward, one focused on more economic growth and more jobs. Our plan will balance the budget within 10 years. And it will lay the groundwork for a fairer, simpler tax code that closes loopholes and lowers rates to help create new jobs, increase wages, and grow our economy long-term. Every family has a stake in this debate.”

Earlier on Twitter, former White House senior adviser David Plouffe chided Boehner’s office for taking so long to release a statement. (They’re usually out fairly quickly.)

Where is the Boehner release on job crushing tax hikes? Economy poised for solid growth. Need Congressto help not hurt thoseprospects — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) March 8, 2013

