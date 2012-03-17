MISS: FEBRUARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION STAYS FLAT AT 0.0%

This was a weird, mixed report.



February industrial production unexpectedly came in flat at 0.0% vs. expectations of 0.4%.

BUT, last month’s 0.0% report was revised up to 0.4%, so it’s kind of a wash.

Here’s the table of items.

As you can see, manufacturing grew 0.3%, while utilities and mining (surprisingly?) lagged.

More to come…

ORIGINAL POST: Next big datapoint of the day: February industrial production is expected to rise 0.4% in February after a goose-egg 0.0% in January.

One thing to think about here is that this measure includes utilities, which have been underutilized this winter due to the warmth.

Still, it will be a closely watched number.

Update this post for the number at 9:15 AM ET

.

