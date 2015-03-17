Here come housing starts ...

The February reading on housing starts and building permits is set for release from the Census Bureau at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for housing starts to fall 2.4% from January to an annualized rate of 1.04 million homes. This would follow a decline of 2% in January.

Building permits, in contrast, are expected to rise 0.5% to an annualized pace of 1.065 million.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

