Housing starts for February are out at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for housing starts to rise 2.8 per cent month-over-month (mum) to an annual rate of 915,000.

Meanwhile, building permits to rise 2.3 per cent mum on the month, to an annual ate of 925,000.

