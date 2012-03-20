Housing Starts Just Miss Expectations, But There's A Twist...

Photo: Sean O’Flaherty aka Seano1 atwal singh, Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:Kind of a mixed report.



The headline number of housing starts missed expectations at 698K vs. 700K expected, but…

January was revised nicely higher, form 699K to 706K.

And building permits jumped 5.1% vs. an expected gain of 0.6%.

So overall probably more positive news than bad news.

The full report can be downloaded here >

Original post: The big number of the day: Housing starts for February are expected to come in at 700K, up a hair from 699K last month.

This number has been steadily improving lately, and is a great sign of confidence and potential for job growth.

We’ll have the numbers here LIVE.

