Housing Starts Just Miss Expectations, But There's A Twist...

Photo: Sean O’Flaherty aka Seano1 atwal singh, Wikimedia Commons
UPDATE:Kind of a mixed report.
The headline number of housing starts missed expectations at 698K vs. 700K expected, but…
January was revised nicely higher, form 699K to 706K.
And building permits jumped 5.1% vs. an expected gain of 0.6%.
So overall probably more positive news than bad news.
The full report can be downloaded here >
Original post: The big number of the day: Housing starts for February are expected to come in at 700K, up a hair from 699K last month.
This number has been steadily improving lately, and is a great sign of confidence and potential for job growth.
We’ll have the numbers here LIVE.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.