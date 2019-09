The Flash PMI reading is a preliminary look at the state of a country’s manufacturing sector for the month.



If this number is accurate it’s horrible.

Here’s a chart from the report, showing the index hitting a 47-month low.

Photo: Markit

And here’s a summary.

Photo: Markit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.