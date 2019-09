At 9:00 AM ET, we’ll get the FHFA’s reading of U.S. home prices for February.



Economists are looking for a gain of 0.7%, up from 0.6% a month ago.

Much of the recent pressure we’ve seen in the housing market has been attributed to the unusually cold weather in March.

Keep in mind that the FHFA reading we get today is from February.

